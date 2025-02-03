PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PLBY Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

PLBY opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.32). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 406.14%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLBY Group stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

