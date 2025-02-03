Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,628. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $10.75 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $654.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

