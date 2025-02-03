Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

