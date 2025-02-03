Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $270.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

