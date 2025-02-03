ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $8.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.30. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.58% and a negative net margin of 134.31%. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
