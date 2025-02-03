Prospect Financial Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prospect Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $267.14 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

