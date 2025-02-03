PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at UBS Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in PulteGroup by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

