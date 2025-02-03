Q1 Earnings Forecast for CNI Issued By Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

CNI opened at $104.58 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

