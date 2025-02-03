Q1 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for High Tide in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Monday. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.