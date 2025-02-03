Q1 EPS Estimate for CARGO Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.26.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CRGX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 87.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after buying an additional 374,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

