Q1 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.64.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $555.63 on Monday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $576.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $528.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.