Q1 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Decreased by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE MC opened at $78.25 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $81.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,810,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 440,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

