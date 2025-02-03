Q2 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Lifted by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.60 per share.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $283.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average is $259.27. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $168.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $4,276,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

