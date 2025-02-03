Q4 Earnings Forecast for CVE:HME Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.95. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.29 and a 1 year high of C$2.03.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

