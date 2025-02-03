Quadrise’s (QED) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise (LON:QED – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of LON:QED opened at GBX 4.27 ($0.05) on Friday. Quadrise has a 12-month low of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.88.

About Quadrise

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

