R Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 25.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 28,820.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 24,646 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $1,033,653.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,354.52. This trade represents a 13.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,232 shares of company stock worth $1,876,845. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $38.75 on Monday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $290.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.