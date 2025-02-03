R Squared Ltd Acquires New Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 332.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $98.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

