R Squared Ltd Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
NYSE MLM opened at $543.92 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.05 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.93.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
