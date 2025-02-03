R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,160 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

ORRF stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $704.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.17). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

