R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,430 Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 974,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 193,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 351.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 574,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,360,865.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,470,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,885,851.70. This trade represents a 30.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

