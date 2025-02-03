R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,590 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 147.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 310.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $124,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $67,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,638. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 141.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

