R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,300 MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 966,468 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 288,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXL opened at $17.86 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MaxLinear

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,413.80. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $927,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

