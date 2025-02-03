R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 780 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $877,500. This trade represents a 25.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $882,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,830 shares of company stock worth $5,622,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYTM
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.