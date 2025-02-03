R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 850 OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 3.2 %

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

