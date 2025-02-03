R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 910 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WGO opened at $47.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

