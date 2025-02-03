R Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 970 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,950,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after buying an additional 3,785,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,110,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,644,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 1,618,211 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.