R Squared Ltd Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after purchasing an additional 859,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after purchasing an additional 570,703 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 446,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

