R Squared Ltd Buys New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 193,046 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 160.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 460.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE SNN opened at $25.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

