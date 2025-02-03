R Squared Ltd Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after buying an additional 291,134 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $42,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $30,229,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 42.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 393,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 over the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $220.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.69. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

