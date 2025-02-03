R Squared Ltd Buys New Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $86.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.