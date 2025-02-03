R Squared Ltd Buys New Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,779.42. This trade represents a 6.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBBK. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

