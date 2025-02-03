R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 1,180 Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $51,228.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,050 shares in the company, valued at $213,746.50. This represents a 31.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TCBX stock opened at $36.05 on Monday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $493.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

