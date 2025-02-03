R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 120 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.87.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $371.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 107.43% and a net margin of 16.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

