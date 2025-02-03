R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 30,260 Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.