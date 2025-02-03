R Squared Ltd Invests $37,000 in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 313.8% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 118.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,160 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genie Energy

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $112,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,118.58. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $14.34 on Monday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.30%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

