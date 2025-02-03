R Squared Ltd Invests $37,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 56.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Griffon by 1,024.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 86.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $696,261.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,184. This represents a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Sight sold 3,660 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $279,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,825.36. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,170 shares of company stock worth $27,178,746. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The business had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 17.02%.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.