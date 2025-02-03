R Squared Ltd Invests $37,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 838,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $5,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 196,542 shares of company stock worth $15,834,108 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

