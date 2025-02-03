R Squared Ltd Invests $40,000 in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 77,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 124.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of MEC opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy acquired 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,698.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,949.44. This represents a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

