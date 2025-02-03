R Squared Ltd Invests $40,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $328.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.51 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.40.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Morningstar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $92,584.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,788,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,030,637.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,787 shares of company stock worth $11,515,028 over the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. Redburn Atlantic cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.