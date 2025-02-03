R Squared Ltd Invests $42,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after buying an additional 356,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,575,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.
Insider Transactions at Life Time Group
In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. This represents a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,688.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,840. This trade represents a 25.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,406 shares of company stock worth $6,317,748. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Life Time Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $30.39.
Life Time Group Profile
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
