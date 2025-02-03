R Squared Ltd Invests $42,000 in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Primo Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRMB opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05. Primo Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

