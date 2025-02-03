R Squared Ltd Invests $44,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in MasTec by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Down 1.1 %

MasTec stock opened at $145.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $166.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.