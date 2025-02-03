R Squared Ltd Invests $45,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 203,037 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,350,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

