R Squared Ltd Invests $46,000 in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,187.62. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $34,026.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,697.69. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,199 shares of company stock worth $208,859. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $5.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $224.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $14.84.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

