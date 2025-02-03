R Squared Ltd Makes New $39,000 Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

