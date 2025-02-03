R Squared Ltd Makes New $41,000 Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,402 shares of company stock valued at $213,837. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $78.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.