R Squared Ltd Makes New $42,000 Investment in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

XERS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XERS. Piper Sandler lowered Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

