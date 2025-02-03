R Squared Ltd Makes New $42,000 Investment in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance
XERS stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XERS
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.