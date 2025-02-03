R Squared Ltd Makes New $43,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $261,212.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $184,306.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,485.96. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,128 shares of company stock worth $502,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $39.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

