R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

