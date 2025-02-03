R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,600. The trade was a 66.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.